SBAC Bank arranges workshop on sustainable finance

Chowdhury Liaqat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a workshop on sustainable finance organised by the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank at the latter’s training institute in Dhaka recently. Photo: SBAC Bank

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank recently organised a daylong training workshop on sustainable finance at the SBAC Training Institute in Dhaka.

Chowdhury Liaqat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the workshop as chief guest, read a press release.

AKM Fazlur Rahman, principal of the SBAC Training Institute, presided over the workshop, where Md Abdul Matin, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Abdul Mannan, executive vice-president and head of credit division, were present as discussants.

Managers, operations managers and credit officers of various branches and from the head office of the bank were also present.