Saha promoted to Mercantile Bank DMD

Mercantile Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Ashim Kumar Saha, was serving the bank as senior executive vice-president and head of treasury, the bank said in a press release.

Saha joined Mercantile Bank in 2016 as senior executive vice-president and head of treasury. He has been efficiently fulfilling his duties and responsibilities in various capacities prior to his new role.

With over 34 years of experience in the banking sector, he has expertise in government securities, local and foreign currency management, ALM analysis, and risk management. He is also an expert in the private bonds and equity market and a registered income tax practitioner.

He started his banking career with Uttara Bank in 1990 as a probationary officer.

Saha previously worked at NCC Bank.

He is serving as member secretary of ALM, investment committee and member of SMT, Credit Committee and a convener of technical committee of PDBL.

He was a member of the Bangladesh Bank EDS Money guidelines preparation committee, and chairman of technical committee of BAFEDA for 2022-2023.

He obtained his master's degree in accounting from the University of Dhaka.