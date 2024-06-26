Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Jun 26, 2024 09:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 09:43 PM

Banking

Safwan Choudhury re-elected as vice-chairman of Bank Asia

Star Business Desk
Wed Jun 26, 2024 09:45 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 09:43 PM

Mohd Safwan Choudhury was re-elected as vice-chairman of Bank Asia at a meeting of the bank's board of directors on Sunday.

Choudhury is an eminent industrialist of Bangladesh, the bank said in a press release.

He is a former president of the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is also the managing director of M Ahmed Tea & Lands Company Ltd, Phulbari Tea Estates Ltd, M Ahmed Cold Storage Ltd, Premier Dyeing & Calendaring Ltd and M Ahmed Food & Spices Ltd.

Moreover, Choudhury is the president of the Friends In Village Development Bangladesh (FIVDB), a non-government organisation providing primary education to underprivileged children.

He also served as chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association.

