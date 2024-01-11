Pubali Bank signs MoU with India’s Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals

Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank, Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer (ER) from Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, a hospital in Kolkata.

Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing director of the bank, and Rana Dasgupta, chief executive officer (ER) of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this MoU, the bank's cardholders will enjoy up to 20 percent discount on standard health check-up packages and other medical services along with complimentary airport pick and drop service from the Kolkata-based hospital.

NM Firoz Kamal, deputy general manager and head of card business division of the bank, and MM Masumuzzaman, managing director from SEOK Healthcare, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.