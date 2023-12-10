Pubali Bank holds annual risk conference

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, poses for photographs with participants of a daylong “Annual Risk Conference -2023” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC recently organised a daylong "Annual Risk Conference -2023" at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Nitish Kumar Roy, general manager and chief risk officer of the bank, presided over the conference, where Md Zabdul Islam, director of the department of off-site supervision (division-2) of the Bangladesh Bank, and Mohammad Esha, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors of Pubali Bank, were present as special guests.

Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, additional director of the department of off-site (division-2) of the central bank, and Mohammad Arif Hasan, joint director, attended the event as resource people.

A total of 982 officials, including regional managers and corporate branch managers of Dhaka and all division heads along with other relevant officials of the bank, joined the event.