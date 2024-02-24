Pubali Bank holds annual managers’ conference

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of Pubali Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a conference, styled “Annual Managers’ Conference 2024”, with branch managers, regional managers and senior executives of head office of the bank at Hotel Long Beach in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank has organised a conference, styled "Annual Managers' Conference 2024", for branch managers, regional managers and senior executives of its head office in a bid to motivate them to increase business by rendering better services.

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest at Hotel Long Beach in Cox's Bazar recently, said a press release.

Rahman emphasised on expansion of foreign remittance business through better customer and modern banking services.

He also advised all to work hard, look for new business avenues and adopt diversification, and to take concerted efforts for achieving the bank's targets for 2024.

The bank rewarded 50 of its best managers for their outstanding performance in 2023 during the conference.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where Moniruddin Ahmed, Fahim Ahmed Faruk Chowdhury, Rana Laila Hafiz and Arif Ahmed Choudhury, directors, and Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, independent director, were present.

Among others, Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan, Mohammad Anisuzzaman and Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, deputy managing directors, were also present.