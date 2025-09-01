Banking
Pubali Bank donates Tk 40 lakh to Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital

Mon Sep 1, 2025 09:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 09:07 PM
Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 1, 2025 09:08 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 09:07 PM
Prof Brig Gen (retd) Iffat Ara, director of Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital, receives a Tk 40 lakh donation cheque from Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, at a function in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has donated Tk 40 lakh to Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, handed over the cheque to Prof Brig Gen (retd) Iffat Ara, director of Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital, at a function in the capital recently, according to a press release.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali said, "Pubali Bank does business not only to earn profit but also with a strong sense of social responsibility. In this context, this financial grant has been provided to Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital."

Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, and Rezaul Haque Rony, deputy director of the hospital, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.

