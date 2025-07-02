Pubali Bank donates ambulance to Noakhali Science and Technology University

Prof Mohammad Ismail, vice-chancellor of the Noakhali Science and Technology University, receives the dummy key from Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer of Pubali Bank Limited, at an event held recently at the bank’s head office in Dhaka. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has donated an ambulance to Noakhali Science and Technology University as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, handed over a symbolic key to Prof Mohammad Ismail, vice-chancellor of the university, at an event held recently at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

In his address, Ali remarked that Pubali Bank is not solely driven by profit, but is also deeply committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities. As a continuation of this ethos, the bank has donated the ambulance to support the university community.

He added that this gesture would foster a relationship of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two institutions in the days ahead.

Prof Mohammad Razuanul Hoque, pro-vice chancellor, and Prof Muhammad Hanif (Murad), treasurer of the university, attended the ceremony as special guests.

The event was presided over by Mohammad Hafizur Rahman Sardar, deputy general manager and head of the Noakhali Region at Pubali Bank.

Faculty members, administrative officials, and students of the university, alongside senior officials of the bank, were also present.