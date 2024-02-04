Pubali Bank arranges orientation programme

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, attends an “Orientation Programme” for newly-recruited officers of the bank in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank recently organised an "Orientation Programme" for 290 newly-recruited officers of the bank, aiming to familiarise participants with concepts, principles, rules, regulations, laws and practices of the bank.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the programme as chief guest, read a press release.

Ali urged everyone to work sincerely and honestly and advised everyone to equip themselves with diversified banking knowledge to cope with the competitive global market.

He also added that one could become a successful banker by exploring skills and talents at the highest level by applying themselves properly.

Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan, Mohammad Anisuzzaman and Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, deputy managing directors, were present.

Ismat Ara Huq, general manager and head of the human resources division, along with general managers from the head office and senior executives were also present.