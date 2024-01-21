Pubali Bank arranges business conference

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of Pubali Bank, attends the “1st Business Conference-2024” for the regional and corporate branch managers of the bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital today. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank has arranged the "1st Business Conference-2024" for regional and corporate branch managers of the bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital today.

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

In his speech, Rahman instructed all to conduct banking in the current situation by following the rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

He called upon the people to pay special attention to ensure that there is no deviation from the banking policy.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, where Azizur Rahman and Arif Ahmed Choudhury, directors, and Mohammad Naushad Ali Chowdhury, independent director, were present as special guests.

Among others, Mohammad Esha, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Md Faizul Hoque Sharif, general manager of general banking and operation division, were also present.