Prime Bank’s Neera strikes deal with Konna Well-being
Neera, Prime Bank's unique women-focused initiative, recently signed an agreement with Konna Well-being Ltd, a digital health awareness and service platform.
Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Kanij Fatima, executive director of the digital health awareness and service platform, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.
Under this agreement, Neera's customers will enjoy 20 percent discount on medical and health services from Konnna Well-being.
Shaila Abedin, head of affluent segment and women banking of the bank, and Ferdousur Rahman, director of Konna Well-being Ltd, and other senior officials of both organisations were present.
Comments