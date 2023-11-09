Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:03 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Prime Bank’s Neera strikes deal with Konna Well-being

Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:00 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 09:03 PM
Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Kanij Fatima, executive director of Konna Well-being Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement on health services at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Neera, Prime Bank's unique women-focused initiative, recently signed an agreement with Konna Well-being Ltd, a digital health awareness and service platform.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Kanij Fatima, executive director of the digital health awareness and service platform, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under this agreement, Neera's customers will enjoy 20 percent discount on medical and health services from Konnna Well-being.

Shaila Abedin, head of affluent segment and women banking of the bank, and Ferdousur Rahman, director of Konna Well-being Ltd, and other senior officials of both organisations were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অবরোধে ভিক্ষা করতে হুইলচেয়ার নিয়ে মহাসড়কে

গত কয়েকদিন মহাসড়কের আশপাশে সাহায্য চেয়েছেন পথচলতি মানুষের কাছে। পথে যেখানে রাত হয়েছে সেখানেই থেকেছেন তারা।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

খোলা বাজারে ডলারের দাম বেড়ে ১২৭ টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে