Prime Bank’s Neera strikes deal with Konna Well-being

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Kanij Fatima, executive director of Konna Well-being Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement on health services at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Neera, Prime Bank's unique women-focused initiative, recently signed an agreement with Konna Well-being Ltd, a digital health awareness and service platform.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Kanij Fatima, executive director of the digital health awareness and service platform, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under this agreement, Neera's customers will enjoy 20 percent discount on medical and health services from Konnna Well-being.

Shaila Abedin, head of affluent segment and women banking of the bank, and Ferdousur Rahman, director of Konna Well-being Ltd, and other senior officials of both organisations were present.