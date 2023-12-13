Prime Bank’s Neera partners with Shohay Health

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Tasnim Jara, chief medical officer of Shohay Health, attend an agreement signing programme, which was held virtually recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Neera, a banking initiative of Prime Bank for women, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Shohay Health, a digital health platform, virtually.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Tasnim Jara, chief medical officer of the digital health company, signed the deal recently, read a press release.

Under this agreement, Neera customers will enjoy a 15 percent discount from Shohay Pregnancy App.

The health technology company is working to democratise reliable health information for Bangla-speaking audiences worldwide. They provide accurate and easy-to-understand content on a wide range of health topics, including women's health, reproductive health, cardiovascular health, and everyday health concerns.

Neera, on the other hand, is not only a banking service, but also ensures financial inclusion, independence, self-care and wellness. Neera has always focused on enabling women to make their choices and have decision-making power over their finances and economic assets.

Shaila Abedin, head of affluent segment and women banking of the bank, and Khaled Saifullah, chief executive officer of the digital health company, along with other high officials of both the organisations were also present.