Prime Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

Prime Bank PLC has won an award at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023" in the category of debit business (domestic).

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, received the award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday, said a press release.

"This award stands as a testament to our commitment towards providing our customers with the best financial services," said Choudhury.

Among others, Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy to Bangladesh, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan and Md Motasem Billah, directors of the payment systems department of the Bangladesh Bank, Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the department of foreign exchange policy, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of cards and alternative delivery channel of Prime Bank, were also present.