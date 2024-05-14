Prime Bank wins 3 awards at Asset Triple A Awards 2023

Prime Bank won accolades in three categories at The Asset Triple A Awards 2023 in Bangladesh for its contribution to sustainable finance.

The categories were the "Best Syndicated Loan - Microfinance & Agribusiness", "Best Syndicated Loan - Energy Efficiency" and "Best Loan Adviser", according to a press release.

The "Best Syndicated Loan - Microfinance & Agribusiness" was given to Prime Bank for its syndicated term financing of Tk 5 billion for Sajida Foundation.

Similarly, the bank secured the "Best Syndicated Loan - Energy Efficiency" award for its syndicated term financing of $26 million for Meghna Ceramic Industries.

Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of the bank, underscored the significance of these awards, emphasising the bank's dedication to sustainable finance and its role in driving economic development.

He expressed gratitude to clients, regulators and stakeholders for their unwavering support in Prime Bank's 29-year journey towards excellence.

In addition to these accomplishments, the bank recently received other noteworthy awards, including the "Best Private Commercial Bank" and "Most Sustainable Bank in Bangladesh" by Brands Review Magazine in 2024.

The bank was also honored as the "Most Innovative SME Bank in Bangladesh" by the International Finance Award.