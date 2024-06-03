Prime Bank, Risingtex Fashion sign deal on payroll banking

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Liu Guilong, deputy general manager of Risingtex Fashion, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Risingtex Fashion, a garment exporter in Bangladesh.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Liu Guilong, deputy general manager of the garment exporter, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the garment exporter's employees will enjoy preferential banking services, including credit card and loan facilities from Prime Bank.

They will also enjoy PrimePay, a digital portal, to pay seamless automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking of Prime Bank, Harun Ur Rashid, senior relationship manager of commercial banking division, Md Sabbir Ahmed, manager for HR, admin, compliance and sustainability of Risingtex Fashion, and other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.