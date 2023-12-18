Prime Bank partners with Truefitt & Hill

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Mahira Husain Khan, chief executive officer of Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh, a salon for men of the UK-based Truefitt & Hill.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mahira Husain Khan, chief executive officer of the salon, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Under this partnership, the bank's monarch (priority banking) customers will enjoy 10 percent discount on any item(s) purchased in the amount equal to or above Tk 7,000, an average of 20 percent savings on service upgrade from classic to royal service, and yearly membership extension by two months (royal and classic membership privileges) from the salon.

Certified by the Guinness Book of World Records 2000, Truefitt and Hill is a premium barbershop that has been recognised as the finest traditional gentlemen's barber and perfumer in London, providing discerning gentlemen with the best in grooming for over 200 years.

Tamanna Quadry, executive vice-president and head of priority banking of the bank, and other senior officials from both organisations were also present.