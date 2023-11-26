Prime Bank partners with Thai hospital

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Joni Mae Sardon, international marketing supervisor of Thailand-based Vejthani Hospital, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a strategic partnership with Vejthani Hospital, a private international hospital in Thailand.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Joni Mae Sardon, international marketing supervisor of Thailand-based hospital, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under this partnership, the bank's monarch (priority banking) customers, credit/debit card holders, and the bank's employees will enjoy a 10 percent discount on medication, room rates and x-rays from the hospital.

Mamur Ahmed, head of consumer sales of the bank, and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of cards and alternative delivery channel, Masha Zhigunova, international marketing manager of the hospital, and other senior officials from both organisations were present.