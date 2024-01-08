Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:52 PM

Prime Bank partners with Syngenta Bangladesh to promote agri-finance

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Imtiaz Ahmed Chowdhury, sales director of Syngenta Bangladesh, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC and Syngenta Bangladesh Ltd, an agri-business company, have joined hands to ease financing to farmers and agricultural input sellers.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Imtiaz Ahmed Chowdhury, sales director of the agri-business company, signed an agreement to this end at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Under this deal, the bank and the agri-business company will work together to increase crop production by extending credit facilities to farmers and agricultural input sellers.

Senior officials from both organisations were present.

