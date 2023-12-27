Prime Bank partners with Air Astra

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of Air Astra, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Air Astra, a privately-owned passenger airline of Bangladesh.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of the airline, inked the deal at the bank's head office, read a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's monarch (priority banking) customers, credit or debit cardholders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy a 10 percent discount on base fare for domestic routes from Air Astra.

Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, head of cards and alternative delivery channel of the bank, and Khandokar Arif Ul Islam, assistant manager, marketing and sales of Air Astra, were present alongside other senior officials from both organisations.