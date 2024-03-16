Prime Bank organises workshop to empower exporters with innovative financial solutions

Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, poses for photographs with participants of a workshop, styled “Facilitating Trade Finance: Challenges and Opportunities” organised by Prime Bank in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently organised a workshop, styled "Facilitating Trade Finance: Challenges and Opportunities", aimed to bolster the growth of export-oriented businesses in Bangladesh.

Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, professor at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, attended the workshop as chief guest in Dhaka, read a press release.

Banerjee explained the concept of factoring as a vital alternative financing tool, emphasising its significance in mitigating business risks and expediting the cash flow cycle, essential elements in today's competitive export markets.

Highlighting the practical aspects of these innovations, Md Rafiqul Islam, vice-president of the Trade Services Division at Prime Bank, provided valuable insights into regulatory compliance.

His presentation aimed to enhance the attendees' understanding and maneuverability within the complex landscape of international trade finance.

Among others, Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of transaction banking of the bank, and Mahbuba Ashraf, executive vice-president of the transaction banking division, were also present.