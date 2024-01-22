Prime Bank offers mortgage-free loan for Abedin Equipment’s dealers

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Quazi Ehsanul Abedin, managing director of Abedin Equipment, exchange signed documents of an agreement on mortgage-free loans at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank has recently signed an agreement with Abedin Equipment, a company engaged in the import and marketing of power tools and equipment, automotive spares and accessories in Bangladesh, enabling it to ease working capital requirements for its agro-machinery dealers.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Quazi Ehsanul Abedin, managing director of Abedin Equipment, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under this agreement, the company's dealers will be able to enjoy mortgage-free overdraft loans up to Tk 1 crore.

This will help dealers expedite the pace of their business by ensuring hassle-free credit facility for product lifting.

Both the organisations firmly believe this will create a new horizon for the agro machineries dealers, the press release added.

Prime Bank has always dedicated itself to catering to the demand for the micro, small and medium enterprises and proactively devise time-bound products, ensuring easy access to credit.

Senior officials from both organisations were also present.