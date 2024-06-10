Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jun 10, 2024 09:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 09:13 PM

Prime Bank, Mana Bay strike deal on service benefits

Star Business Desk
Mon Jun 10, 2024 09:14 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 09:13 PM
Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of the Mana Bay, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a partnership agreement with Mana Bay, a water park located at Gazaria in Munshiganj.

Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, deputy managing director of the bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of the water park, penned the deal at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, Mana Bay will provide the bank's cardholders to buy three entry tickets and get one free.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, head of cards and ADC business department of the bank, Arifa Afroz, senior manager of marketing of the water park, and other officials from both organisations were also present.

