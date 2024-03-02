Prime Bank launches ‘Narir Joye Neera’ campaign to empower women

Munia Khan, consultant at the Policy Research Institute (PRI), inaugurates a campaign styled “Narir Joye Neera” at the Wisdom Fair sponsored by Prime Bank and organised by a social welfare organisation, Majhamajhi, in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank has launched a campaign, styled "Narir Joye Neera", which is set to go live from March 11.

Munia Khan, consultant at the Policy Research Institute (PRI), inaugurated the campaign as chief guest at the Wisdom Fair, sponsored by Prime Bank and organised by social welfare organisation Majhamajhi.

"Narir Joye Neera" is designed to support women by providing a microsite integrated with the Prime Bank website, where they can share their business aspirations and journeys of resilience. Through the platform, participants can connect with Prime Bank or any industry leader of their choice for guidance.

In her speech, Khan emphasised the importance of such initiatives, stating: "Empowering women is not just about financial or mental support, it's about creating an ecosystem where they and their ideas can thrive, and their challenges are addressed with empathy and understanding. 'Narir Joye Neera' is a testament to that commitment to nurturing this ecosystem."

Among others, Mahbuba Ashraf, head of diversity and inclusion of the bank, Shaila Abedin, head of women banking, and Tamanna Quadry, head of priority banking, were present.