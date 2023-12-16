Prime Bank inks deal with WeGro Tech

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Md Mahmudur Rahman, chief executive officer of WeGro Technologies Ltd, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC recently signed an agreement with WeGro Technologies Ltd, an agricultural fin-tech platform.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Mahmudur Rahman, chief executive officer of the fin-tech platform, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

The agreement will enable easy financial access and credit facilities to hundreds of farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs across the country to boost production and expand related business.

