Prime Bank inks deal with MetLife

Prime Bank has signed an agreement on life insurance coverage with MetLife Bangladesh, a life insurance company.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Nafis Akhter Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief corporate business officer of the life insurer, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under the agreement, customers whose salaries are processed by Prime Bank will be eligible to get life insurance coverage from MetLife Bangladesh.

MM Rabiul Hasan, executive vice-president and head of wealth management, consumer banking of the bank, and Muhammad Asif Shams, senior executive vice-president and head of bancassurance of the life insurer, along with other high officials from both the organisations were also present.