Prime Bank inks deal with Bongo for reality show

Prime Bank has signed an agreement with video streaming platform Bongo as the banking partner for a business-themed reality show styled "Shark Tank Bangladesh Season 1".

Ahad Mohammad Bhai, chief executive officer of Bongo, and Faisal Rahman, additional managing director of the bank, inked the deal in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

"This is a testament to the power of the Shark Tank brand as a platform to attract financial institution partners who will fuel the growth story of Bangladesh," said Bhai.

"This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for Prime Bank to support and empower Bangladeshi entrepreneurs," said Rahman.

The show will enable upcoming entrepreneurs from around the country to pitch their ideas, raise capital and get exposure.

Even a non-resident Bangladeshi or a foreign individuals can participate as long as the idea caters to the Bangladesh market.

Robi is the title sponsor and Startup Bangladesh is the "Powered by Sponsor" of the show.