Prime Bank holds annual risk conference

Md Jabdul Islam, director of the Department of Off-Site Supervision of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Risk Conference -2023” organised by Prime Bank at Prime Tower in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently organised an "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at Prime Tower in Dhaka.

Md Jabdul Islam, director of the Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOS-2) of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Kazi Arif Uz-zaman, additional director of DOS-2, and Atiqur Rahman, joint director, were present as resource people.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, and Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director, along with heads of different divisions, senior management team members, executive risk management committee members, risk management forum members and branch heads of different branches were also present.

During the programme, speakers highlighted different areas of risk management strategies, risk identification tools and future risk management action plans. They also provided necessary directions to strengthen risk management activities of the bank.