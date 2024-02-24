Prime Bank expands islamic banking services thru' agents

M Shamsher Ali, chairman of sharia board of Prime Bank, and Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director, pose for photographs while inaugurating an expansion programme of the bank’s Islamic banking services through agent banking outlets across the country at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank has expanded its islamic banking services through agent banking outlets, providing customers with the option to avail both conventional and islamic banking services.

This strategic initiative aims to cater to the growing demand for shariah-compliant financial solutions among customers, the bank said in a press release.

Offering "Hasanah Islamic Banking" for the last 28 years, the bank's islamic banking services reinforce its commitment to providing diverse financial services.

Customers, who traditionally availed conventional banking services from this bank, can now benefit from a wide range of shariah-based products and services.

"This aligns with our commitment to offering banking services that resonate with the values of our customers," said M Shamsher Ali, chairman of the shariah board of the bank.

"The expansion of islamic banking services through our agent banking outlets is a testament to ensuring inclusion of all segments through innovative and customer-centric solutions," said Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank.