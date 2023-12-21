Prime Bank avails HealthCare Global facilities

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Sanket Arora, vice-president of the international business and marketing at the HealthCare Global, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC signed an agreement with HealthCare Global (HCG) recently, enabling different healthcare facilities for its employees, monarch (priority banking) customers and credit and debit cardholders.

The facilities include free virtual consultation with cancer specialists, tele-consulting and medical advice from doctors and accommodation and treatment discounts at 24 HCG hospitals across India, the bank said in a press release.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the lender, and Sanket Arora, vice-president for international business and marketing at the Bangalore-based medical and healthcare service provider, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka.

Tamanna Quadry, executive vice-president and head of priority banking of the bank, and Bipul Biswas, associate manager for international business and marketing of the HCG, were present.