Premier Bank organises business conference

HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Bank, attends a “Business Conference-2024” of the bank at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital today. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank has organised a "Business Conference-2024" at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel today.

HBM Iqbal, chairman of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Iqbal called on all concerned including the branch managers to continue the progress of the bank in the coming days and work sincerely to increase its reputation.

"The scope of the bank's business is increasing rapidly, so we have to keep the service quality intact with more sincerity and identify new areas of business in our respective areas," he said.

M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the event, virtually joined by Moin Iqbal, vice-chairman of the bank.

Karim said they must work together to implement their business plans in order to face the challenge of surviving the economic downturn.

"Premier Bank is working to move the country forward through quality and inclusive investment in small enterprises, including national priority sectors, having the guidance from board of directors and the management team," he said.

"The people of the country have expectations from Premier Bank. We have to provide client service with modern technology keeping consistency with the national and international economic situation," he added.

M Imran Iqbal, director and chairman of the risk management committee, Jamal G Ahmed and Shafiqur Rahman, directors, and Kaisar A Choudhury, independent director, were also present.