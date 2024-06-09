Premier Bank holds workshop in Sirajganj on prevention of money laundering
Premier Bank recently organised a daylong workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" under the guidelines of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) for officials of commercial banks operating in Sirajganj district.
Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, director of BFIU, attended the programme as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.
A total of 84 officers from multiple banks located in Sirajganj participated in the workshop.
Among others, Md Moktar Hossain, additional director of BFIU, was also present at the event.
