Premier Bank gets new DMD

The Premier Bank PLC has appointed SM Wali Ul Morshed as deputy managing director (DMD).

Morshed was serving as senior executive vice-president and head of foreign exchange branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC prior to joining Premier Bank.

Morshed is a banker with 24 years of professional experience in the banking industry, mainly in the fields of over branch banking, credit management, quality asset and liability management, and risk mitigation.

He started his career in Prime Bank Ltd as a senior officer in 1999. Later, he worked for United Commercial Bank PLC followed by Shahjalal Islami Bank.

He obtained his master's degree in management from Jagannath University and did MBA in finance from the University of Dhaka.

