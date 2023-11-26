Premier Bank gets ‘Mastercard Excellence Awards’

M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of Premier Bank, receives an award at “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank PLC has won an award at "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023" in the category of Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation).

M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank, received an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday, read a press release.

Helen LaFave, charge d'affairs of the US Embassy to Bangladesh, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the payment systems department at the Bangladesh Bank, and Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the department of foreign exchange policy, were present.

Among others, Md Tareq Uddin, executive vice-president and head of brand marketing and public relations division, and Arman Hossain, senior vice-president and head of card business, were also present.