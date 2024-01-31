Premier Bank disburses agriculture credit

Md Shakhawat Hossain, director of the Bangladesh Bank Rangpur office, and Asif Khan, executive vice-president and head of SME and agriculture banking division of Premier Bank, hand over a cheque to a farmer at Jogdal Bazar in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur recently. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank recently organised an "Open Agriculture Credit Disbursement Programme" at Jogdal Bazar in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur.

Md Shakhawat Hossain, director of the Bangladesh Bank, Rangpur, attended the event as chief guest, said a press release.

Hossain handed over cheques to 150 marginal farmers of the district.

Asif Khan, executive vice-president and head of SME and agriculture banking division of the bank, presided over the programme, where Md Abu Bakkar Siddique, additional director of the central bank head office, Md Anisujjaman, additional deputy director (crop) of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Dinajpur, and Shamima Begum, veterinary surgeon of upazila livestock office in Birganj upazila, were present.

Among others, Md Rejaul Karim, Md Emran Mehedi and Md Musfiqur Rahman, managers of Rangpur, Dinajpur and Saidpur branches of the bank, were also present.