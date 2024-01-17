Padma Bank takes PLC suffix

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, chairman of Padma Bank, unveils the new name of the bank “Padma Bank PLC” at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Padma Bank

The name of Padma Bank Limited has recently been changed to "Padma Bank PLC".

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, chairman of the bank, launched the new name as chief guest at a hotel in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank, Md Abul Hossain, managing director of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, and Shahnul Hasan Khan and Farhana Monem, directors of Padma Bank, Jahidur Rahman and Syed Rafiqul Haq, independent directors, attended the launching ceremony.

Among others, Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Padma Bank, Kazi Md Talha, additional managing director, Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, deputy managing director and CICCO, and Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, deputy managing director and chief business officer, were also present.