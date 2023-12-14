Padma Bank launches new fixed deposit scheme

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Padma Bank Ltd, inaugurates a fixed deposit scheme, named “Bijay-71”, at the bank’s head office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Padma Bank

Padma Bank Ltd has launched a fixed deposit scheme named "Bijay-71" on the occasion of the country's 53rd Victory Day.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the scheme as chief guest at the bank's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

The bank has offered its clients the opportunity to open a fixed deposit plan at a 9 percent interest rate in just 71 days.

Among others, Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, deputy managing director and chief business officer of the bank, Sharif Moinul Hossain, chief communication officer, Manzurul Ahsan, company secretary, and Mir Shafiqul Islam, head of retail, were also present.