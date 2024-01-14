Padma Bank holds annual business conference

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, chairman of Padma Bank, attends the bank’s “Annual Business Conference 2024” at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Padma Bank

Padma Bank launched a new 52-day fixed deposit scheme, named "Orjon-52", at the bank's "Annual Business Conference" held at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, chairman of the bank, introduced the savings scheme as chief guest at the event, themed "Road to Transition", read a press release.

Sarafat expressed optimism in Padma Bank's growth through Shariah-based banking and commended the positive performance of sub-branches.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where Kazi Md Talha, additional managing director, Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, deputy managing director and CICCO, and Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, deputy managing director and chief business officer, were present.

Highlighting the bank's transformative journey and encouraging employees to focus on the Islamic banking window's potential, Reaz Khan spoke about business reviews, debt collection and set annual business targets for 2024.

Among the attendees were Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank, and Md Abul Hossain, managing director of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, members of the board of directors, alongside Shahnul Hasan Khan, Jahidur Rahman, Syed Rafiqul Haq, and Farhana Monem, independent directors.