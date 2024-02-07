Padma Bank gets new chairman

Md Afzal Karim, managing director and CEO of state-owned Sonali Bank, has been appointed as chairman of Padma Bank.

Karim will perform the role of chairman of the fourth-generation bank until further notice, the bank said in a press release.

Prior to joining Sonali Bank, he was the managing director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.

He previously worked as deputy managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Karim was awarded the Integrity Award under the Financial Institution Division of the Ministry of Finance for 2021-2022 financial year in recognition of his honesty and efficiency.