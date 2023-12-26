Padma Bank gets new AMD

Padma Bank Ltd has appointed a new official to the post of additional managing director.

The official, Kazi Md Talha, was serving NRBC Bank PLC as an additional managing director and chief executive officer of Islamic banking before joining the current bank.

With an illustrious career spanning 33 years both in conventional and Islamic banking, Talha has accumulated a wealth of experience and expertise.

His extensive background includes key roles in Islamic banking, customer relationship management, information communication technology, financial inclusion, retail and business development, corporate marketing, and branch banking management.

He previously worked for Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC and Standard Bank Ltd, where he held leadership positions, the bank said in a press release.

Talha obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in statistics from the University of Chittagong.