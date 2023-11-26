One Bank launches e-learning management system

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of One Bank, cuts a cake to introduce an e-Learning Management System at the bank’s corporate headquarters in Dhaka recently. Photo: One Bank

One Bank PLC has introduced an e-learning management system (LMS).

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the LMS at the bank's corporate headquarters in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

It has an online training platform that adds a set of features for training activities.

This LMS comprises online-course creation, online teaching, mock exams, online certification exams, distance learning, self-skills development and evaluation of study progress.

John Sarkar, deputy managing director, company secretary and head of human resources of the bank, along with other members of senior management were present.