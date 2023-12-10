ONE Bank holds anti-money laundering confce

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, pose for photographs with participants of a daylong “BAMLCO Conference 2023” in Dhaka recently. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank PLC recently organised a daylong conference for 45 of its branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCO) along with senior executives to raise awareness on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and Juairia Haque, joint director, conducted sessions as resource persons at the "BAMLCO Conference 2023", urging to meticulously abide by laws and regulations.

Md Masud Biswas, head of the BFIU, inaugurated the event as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Monzurul Alam Chowdhury, the bank's additional deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer, presided over the conference.

Monzur Mofiz, managing director, Abu Zafore Md Saleh, additional managing director, and John Sarkar, deputy managing director, were also present.