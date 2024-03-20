Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:20 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:25 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

OK Wallet, Mutual Trust Bank launch cash withdrawal service

Star Business Desk
Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:20 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 09:25 PM
Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement on cash services at MTB Centre in Gulshan recently. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank recently launched a cash withdrawal service of "OK Wallet" from Mutual Trust Bank ATM booths across the country.

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank, inaugurated the service at MTB Centre in Gulshan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

ONE Bank's OK Wallet earlier signed an agreement with Mutual Trust Bank to this end, the bank said in a press release. Senior officials from both organisations were present.

The agreement will empower OK Wallet's customers to withdraw funds seamlessly from their personal OK Wallet account through OTP, ensuring a rapid, secure and convenient procedure.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অগ্নি নিরাপত্তা নেই, ধানমন্ডি হকার্স মার্কেটকে ‘অত্যধিক ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ’ ঘোষণা

নিয়মিত অভিযানের অংশ হিসেবে ওই এলাকায় অভিযান চালায় ডিএসসিসির ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

লাইন বেঁকে নয়, বিয়ারিং প্লেট খুলে নেওয়ায় বিজয় এক্সপ্রেস লাইনচ্যুত: তদন্ত কমিটি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification