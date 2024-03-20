OK Wallet, Mutual Trust Bank launch cash withdrawal service

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement on cash services at MTB Centre in Gulshan recently. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank recently launched a cash withdrawal service of "OK Wallet" from Mutual Trust Bank ATM booths across the country.

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank, inaugurated the service at MTB Centre in Gulshan.

ONE Bank's OK Wallet earlier signed an agreement with Mutual Trust Bank to this end, the bank said in a press release. Senior officials from both organisations were present.

The agreement will empower OK Wallet's customers to withdraw funds seamlessly from their personal OK Wallet account through OTP, ensuring a rapid, secure and convenient procedure.