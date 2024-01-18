NRBC Bank wins The Global Economics awards

Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRBC Bank, Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, vice-chairman, and Mohammed Nazim, director, pose for photographs after receiving awards at the Annual Global Economics Awards 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank has been awarded by The Global Economics, a UK-based magazine, for creating a new base of entrepreneurs and facilitating rapid expansion of banking activities across the country.

The bank won two awards in two categories, "Best Bank for Emerging Entrepreneurs 2023" and "Fastest Growing Private Bank 2023".

Parvez Tamal, chairman of the bank, Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, vice-chairman, and Mohammed Nazim, director, received these awards at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, said a press release.

Tamal said the bank was actively working to create new entrepreneurs, focusing on local farmers, educated youth, and women.

"The bank has successfully trained and created around one lakh new entrepreneurs each year. The provision of small loans at low interest rates has contributed significantly to the bank's financial strength through these programmes."

"This international recognition will further encourage NRBC Bank to continue being a bank focused on the welfare of rural communities," he added.

The bank also received awards for "Most Innovative Mobile Banking App (NRBC Planet)" and "Fastest Growing Microfinance Bank" last year.

Established in 2013, the bank has excelled in network expansion, asset accumulation, loan distribution, and banking service delivery.