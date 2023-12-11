NRBC Bank strikes deal with Bangladesh Bank

Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of NRBC Bank, and Liza Fahmida, director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department of the Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka recently. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to avail Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of NRBC Bank, and Liza Fahmida, director of the financial sector support and strategic planning department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in the capital's Motijheel recently.

NRBC Bank PLC will offer long-term loans at low interest rates to contribute to the economic development of the country in order to create employment and enhance productivity.

Among others, Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, Md Abul Bashar, executive director of FSSSPD, and Firoz Mahmud Islam, additional director, and Kabir Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief risk officer, were present.