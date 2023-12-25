NRBC Bank organises annual risk management conference

Md Rabiul Islam, managing director (current charge) of NRBC Bank PLC, presides over an “Annual Risk Management Conference-2023” which has been held virtually today. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC has organised an "Annual Risk Management Conference-2023".

Md Rabiul Islam, managing director (current charge) of the bank, has presided over the conference, which has been held virtually today, the bank said in a press release.

Kabir Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, conducted the event, where Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and chief financial officer, along with members from the senior management team, branch managers, branch operation managers, customer service officers and executives of head office of the bank were also present.