NRBC Bank opens two sub-branches in Dhaka

SM Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRBC Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank at Kaptan Bazar in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC launched two sub-branches in Siddheshwari and Kaptan Bazar of Dhaka on Sunday.

SM Parvez Tamal, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the Kaptan Bazar sub-branch while Mohammed Adnan Imam, director and chairman of executive committee, inaugurated the Siddheshwari sub-branch, the bank said in a press release.

"NRBC Bank is the bank of trust for people of all classes and professions. By creating new entrepreneurs and employment opportunities, the bank contributes to the country's economy through human development using supportive banking services," said Tamal.

"NRBC Bank is a bank focused on employment-oriented business ventures. It is implementing various services to create new entrepreneurs," said Imam.

Among others, AKM Mostafizur Rahman and AM Saidur Rahman, directors of the bank, Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO, Sheikh Julhas Uddin, principal of Siddheshwari College, and SM Shamim, additional deputy police commissioner of Dhaka zone, were also present.