NRBC Bank opens sub-branch in Noakhali

Loquit Ullah, a director of NRBC Bank PLC, inaugurates a sub-branch of the bank at Khaserhat in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali today. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC has launched a sub-branch of the bank at Khaserhat in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali today.

Loquit Ullah, a director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"One of the bank's key services is providing microcredit loans for small businesses at low interest rates. Thus, NRBC Bank will play a role in the development of rural areas of Bangladesh," said Ullah.

Among others, Md Afzal Hossain, deputy general manager of Subarnachar Palli Bidyut Samity, Saiful Islam, executive director of Sagorika Unnayan Sangstha, Kazi Mohammad Ziaul Karim, manager of Feni branch of the bank, and Md Kamrul Hasan, manager of Chandina branch, were also present.