NRBC Bank opens sub-branch in Barishal

Prof Syed Shahjahan, an academician and social activist, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Chowmath sub-branch of NRBC Bank PLC in Barishal today. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC has opened the Chowmatha sub-branch of the bank in Barishal today.

Prof Syed Shahjahan, an academician and social activist, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"The Padma Bridge and the Payra Port have opened up many opportunities for mega developments in trade and commerce of the country. NRBC Bank will work on business and commercial development in this area. As a result, employment opportunities will be created for the people," said Shahjahan.

Major (retd) Parvez Hossain, head of support services and branches division of the bank, and Gopal Chandra Roy, head of Barishal branch, along with other high officials of the bank, local clients and businessmen were present.