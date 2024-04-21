NRBC Bank opens Agarpur sub-branch in Barishal

Golam Kibria Tipu, member of parliament from Barisal-3 constituency, inaugurates an Agarpur sub-branch of the bank at Jahangirnagar union in Barishal’s Babuganj upazila today. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank has opened an Agarpur sub-branch at Jahangirnagar union in Barishal's Babuganj upazila today.

Golam Kibria Tipu, member of parliament from Barisal-3 constituency, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

"NRBC Bank has already demonstrated its capability in fostering economic development and employment opportunities in the region. This new generation bank is playing a role in building a Smart Bangladesh," said Tipu.

Golam Awlia, managing director of the bank, chaired the event, which was attended by Mohammad Humayun Kabir, deputy managing director of the bank, Kazi Imdadul Haque Dulal, chairman of Babuganj Upazila Parishad, and Md Ebadul Haque Shahin, principal of Agarpur Degree College.

"NRBC Bank is actively endeavoring to bolster employment opportunities and introduce microcredit initiatives as part of this effort," said Awlia.

Established in 2013, NRBC Bank has nearly 800 branches and sub-branches across the country.

Among others, AKM Rabiul Islam, zonal head for Barishal, Md Adbul Halim, manager of Barishal branch, Sayed Jahidur Rahman, area in-charge of Barishal, and Md Asaduzzaman Khan, in-charge of Agarpur sub-branch, were also present.