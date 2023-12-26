NRBC Bank holds BAMLCO conference

Md Rabiul Islam, managing director (current charge) of NRBC Bank, speaks at a “BAMLCO Conference-2023”, which has held virtually recently. Photo: NRBC Bank

NRBC Bank PLC recently organised a "BAMLCO Conference-2023" for enhancing knowledge and skills of their employees in anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT).

Md Rabiul Islam, managing director (current charge) of the bank, presided over the conference, which was held virtually, the bank said in a press release.

Kabir Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief risk officer of the bank, conducted the event, where Humayun Kabir, deputy managing director and CAMLCO, and Forhad Sakrar, head of security management and intelligence division, AML and CFT division, DCAMLCO, joined the event.

Among others, Limon Sikder, deputy head of AML and CFT division, along with heads of branches, branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCOs), executives, and officials of AML and CFT division and other concerned divisions of the head office were also present.